Smugglers' gang busted, five held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

The Tarn Taran CIA staff led by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh busted a seven-member gang having relations with across border smugglers. SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that five smugglers were arrested and two were absconding.

The SSP said Rs 65.80 lakh drug money, a machine meant for counting currency notes and a motorcycle were seized from smugglers.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Surjit Singh Ganda, Gurlal Singh, Hardeep Singh Mintu, Karamjit Singh and Viney, the SSP said. Navin Bhatia and Sumit Sharma were absconding, he said.The gang was booked under relevant sections of the IPC by the Sarhali police.

#Tarn Taran