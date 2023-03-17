Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

Hoteliers and residents around the Golden Temple faced a power cut for hours due to a technical fault in underground power cable here on Wednesday night. According to information, the sewer water entered the underground trench meant for the power cable at Heritage Street.

On Wednesday evening, power cut was reported from various areas near the Golden Temple, including Bagh Ramanand and Heritage Street. On the complaint of area residents, staff of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited checked the fault and found that the underground wire at Heritage Street witnessed major fault. The lifts in the hotels around the Golden Temple stopped functioning due to the technical snag in the three-phase power supply.

When PSPCL staff opened the trench of power cables, they found that trench was filled with sewer water. With the help of MC staff, the PCPCL staff fixed the fault.

Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Ramanand Bagh, said, “The government spent crores on laying the cable underground during the construction of Heritage Street. Owing to the negligence of MC and PSPCL officials, the sewer water is flowing inside the trench of power cables. Some major accident could take place due to this negligence. PSPCL should keep a check on its underground supply line too.”