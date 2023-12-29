Snatcher arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

The Division C police have arrested a snatcher within three hours of the snatching incident. He was identified as Krish, a resident of the Anngarh area. The police recovered the bag which he had snatched from complainant identified as Kavita, a resident of the Tarn Taran road.

Kavita was returning home on an e-rickshaw. When the e-rickshaw reached near Sakatari Bagh, two scooter-borne persons came near the vehicle and snatched her bag. The police said following initial probe, Krish was arrested while raids were on to nab his accomplice. A case had been registered in this connection against the two suspects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran