Snatcher arrested

Amritsar, December 28
The Division C police have arrested a snatcher within three hours of the snatching incident. He was identified as Krish, a resident of the Anngarh area. The police recovered the bag which he had snatched from complainant identified as Kavita, a resident of the Tarn Taran road.
Kavita was returning home on an e-rickshaw. When the e-rickshaw reached near Sakatari Bagh, two scooter-borne persons came near the vehicle and snatched her bag. The police said following initial probe, Krish was arrested while raids were on to nab his accomplice. A case had been registered in this connection against the two suspects.
