Snatchers change strategy, form groups to target people

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, December 11
Though snatchers primarily target woman walking in deserted lanes in late evenings, they have now adopted a new strategy and are targeting people in groups.
In the past 20 days, there have been at least five cases in the city and in the rural belt in which around four to six armed persons robbed residents.
In the latest such incident, Raju Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, who was returning home from work, was brutally thrashed by some bike-borne attackers. They snatched his purse, which contained Rs 6,000 and a mobile phone. The incident occurred eight days ago. The victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital here. A case has been registered in this regard.
A similar incident happened in the area falling under the Chatiwind police station on Saturday. Ranbir Singh, a resident of Jhabal in Tarn Taran, told the police that he was waylaid by four bike-borne persons. He was shot in the leg, and the attackers made off with Rs 15,000. A case has been registered.
On Friday night, three persons were robbed of their mobiles by six armed bike-borne miscreants in the Golden Avenue area. On November 21, two men were robbed of their mobiles and a purse by six armed persons. Three days later, on November 24, a man named Bhupinder Singh was held at knife-point by six attackers, who decamped on his scooter. He was returning home from his shop. These instances occurred near 100-feet road area.All these incidents were captured on CCTV cameras.
