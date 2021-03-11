Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

The city police have arrested the snatchers who had pulled out a woman tourist from Gujarat from an auto-rickshaw leading to her death.

They were identified as Gurpreet Singh and his brother Onkar Singh, both residents of Dashmesh Nagar, Taran Wala Pul, on the GT Road here. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in three-day police custody.

The police recovered the bike used in the crime. Further interrogation was underway to recover the mobile of the victim, said Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Sadar police station here. He added that the police amended the FIR and added section of murder to it.

The victim, identified as Meenakshi Kumari from Gujarat, sustained a serious head injury when the snatchers pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw on the Fatehgarh Churian road bypass flyover on Saturday. She along with her family was on their way to Amritsar airport for their return flight.

She along with her husband Ashish Jha and two daughters had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday. They had a return flight on Saturday. They hired an auto-rickshaw for the airport from the hotel and reached the Fatehgarh Churian flyover, when two bike-borne persons came from the rear.

Meenakshi was looking at her mobile phone when the accused came near the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the mobile. She resisted and held her phone tightly. The pillion rider then caught her from wrist and pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw resulting in a serious head injury to her. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was under treatment and succumbed to her injury on Monday.