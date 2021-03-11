Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

Amritsar, May 31
The city police have arrested the snatchers who had pulled out a woman tourist from Gujarat from an auto-rickshaw leading to her death.
They were identified as Gurpreet Singh and his brother Onkar Singh, both residents of Dashmesh Nagar, Taran Wala Pul, on the GT Road here. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in three-day police custody.
The police recovered the bike used in the crime. Further interrogation was underway to recover the mobile of the victim, said Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Sadar police station here. He added that the police amended the FIR and added section of murder to it.
The victim, identified as Meenakshi Kumari from Gujarat, sustained a serious head injury when the snatchers pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw on the Fatehgarh Churian road bypass flyover on Saturday. She along with her family was on their way to Amritsar airport for their return flight.
She along with her husband Ashish Jha and two daughters had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday. They had a return flight on Saturday. They hired an auto-rickshaw for the airport from the hotel and reached the Fatehgarh Churian flyover, when two bike-borne persons came from the rear.
Meenakshi was looking at her mobile phone when the accused came near the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the mobile. She resisted and held her phone tightly. The pillion rider then caught her from wrist and pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw resulting in a serious head injury to her. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was under treatment and succumbed to her injury on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter
At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'
Doctors say they suspected 'cardiac arrest' to be the cause ...