Social groups to protest in support of activists’ rights

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Members of Tarksheel Society, Punjab, and Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha, Punjab, among others will hold protests against the Union Government for initiating legal action against renowned writer Arundhati Roy and Professor Shaukat Hussain outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the state on July 1.

Giving information about this, Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha leader Parminder Dr Parminder and Tarksheel Society state committee leader Sumit Singh said the protests would also be directed against the government for taking action against Professor Hussain. They said prosecuting him under the UAPA on the basis of a speech fourteen years after it was delivered was an ‘attack’ on the freedom of expression. They said that it was a ‘form of dictatorship’ that would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.