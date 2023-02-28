Socialist Party leaders seek easy visa norms to visit Pakistan shrines

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

A delegation of the Socialist Party of India after returning from Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan advocated peace between the two neighbouring countries and demanded easy visa norms and opening up of the borders for trade and cultural exchange.

National general secretary of the party Harinder Singh Manshahia along with veteran socialist leader Balwant Singh Khera, state president Om Singh Satiana and others, in a press conference organised here on Monday, said instead of the requirement of a passport, the pilgrims should be allowed to cross the border on the basis of the Aadhaar card.

The party leaders also demanded from the government to waive off the fee charged from the pilgrims. Manshahia said: “In the present world order, countries which had been bifurcated long ago are now opening their borders. This has happened in Europe, Germany and many other countries. In such a scenario, India and Pakistan must also increase their cooperation for mutual growth.”

He said peaceful relations between India and Pakistan would ensure peace in South East Asia. “Intellectuals, writers, thinkers, traders and even general public in both the countries want peaceful relations between the two countries. The governments of both the countries must listen to these voices and initiate efforts in this direction,” he said.

Manshahia said peace in both the countries would help in de-militarisation of both the countries and high Budget allocation for the defence sector could be used for other development purposes. He said steps should be taken to ensure trade is not affected even during the times of tension.