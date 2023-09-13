Guru Nanak Dev University: Society for Students lends support to law student, PhD scholar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Society for Students (SFS) along with other student organisations like Sath and PSS Lalkar has announced support for the GNDU law student, Taniya, who was fined Rs 10,000 by the disciplinary committee of the university and PhD Political Science scholar Vijay Kumar, president of the local unit of SFS, whose entry has been banned by the university authorities.

The three student organisations and their leaders announced a protest against what they alleged was one-sided action. They warned of taking the other student organisations along and lay siege to the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in the coming days.

It may be mentioned that the GNDU management has issued a letter to Vijay Kumar where his admission inside the university premises has been banned. “In addition, changes in the course of my PhD, from full-time to part-time, and making the approval of the guide mandatory for admission to any academic or non-academic pursuit have been done,” he said.

The GNDU administration has issued a letter to suppress the rights of the students, and restrictions have been imposed on them against the UGC rules, he said. Jujhar Singh, another student leader, said that in other universities of the state, conflict has been reported between management and students, but they still follow a rule-based resolution. “But GNDU is a university where students are directly targeted,” Jujhar Singh alleged.

Ravinder Kaur of PSS Lalkar said that the GNDU administration has started acting of its own will. The three student organisation leaders said that if the restrictions imposed on SFS president Vijay Kumar are not lifted and the disciplinary committee does not reconsider and review its decision, then in the coming days, they will intensify their protest and take other student organisations along.

