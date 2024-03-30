SOE, PSTSE exams: Section144 imposed around 24 centres

Amritsar, March 29
Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has exercised his powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and ordered prohibition of any external movement around 24 examination centres for the conduct of entrance tests for admissions to Schools of Eminence (SoE).
The examination for admission to SoEs for Class IX and XI will be conducted on March 30, from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 centres while on March 31, the examination for Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) will be conducted across six centres.
The directions came after the District Education Office had written to the DC and Police Commissioner for making requisite security arrangements on the two days for the conduct of examinations.
District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar said, “According to the orders, while the exams are conducted or are being conducted, the general public is prohibited from any movement or gathering around the centres.”
“This order will be in force from morning to evening on March 30, 2024. Since both these examinations are important, we had written to the DC and Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, for security arrangements for the designated centres in Baba Bakala, Ajnala, Amritsar, Jandiala Guru and other places,” said the District Education Officer.
