Solar plant at Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin at Baba Bakala Sahib soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to install a solar energy plant at Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin at Baba Bakala Sahib.

The decision was taken during the SGPC’s executive committee meeting, held at Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College in Amritsar today.

The SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting said the SGPC had continuously been working to increase the use of natural resources and under this, solar energy plants had already been installed in several Gurdwaras. “Now, a plant will be installed at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib, and in future, installation of solar plants will be expanded to other Gurdwaras too,” he said.

For the convenience of the pilgrims arriving at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a large parking lot and sarais will be constructed by establishing a multi-storey building on a plot measuring seven acres at the Akali Bagh.

On the preparations for the centenary of Saka Sri Panja Sahib that falls in October, Dhami said a SGPC delegation was likely to visit Pakistan soon to outline the programmes scheduled over there. He said in this regard, correspondence was in process with Pakistan’s embassy at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, condolence resolutions were also passed to pay tributes to Takht Sri Harmandar Patna Sahib management committee president Avtar Singh Hit, Didar Singh Bains of the US, former SGPC member Gurinderpal Singh Rayiya and Gurdeep Singh Jira, who had passed away recently.

#harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #solar energy