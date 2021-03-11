Solar plant comes up at Thatha gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 31

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami inaugurated a solar plant at Gurdwara Beer Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, on Tuesday.

The SGPC chief also inaugurated the steam stove (Bhathian) for the preparation of langar for the gurdwara and laid the foundation stone of the car parking at the gurdwara.

Advocate Dhami while interacting with newsmen on the occasion said the solar plant, costing Rs 2.25 crore, had been installed with the assistance of United Sikh Mission, America. This organisation has installed such solar plants at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, Gurdwara Shaheedan Amritsar and Gurdwara Satlani Sahib. The solar plant would supply electricity to Diwan Hall, Langer Hall, Mata Ganga Ji Niwas and the SGPC-run hospital at Thatha.

The SGPC president said the steam stove system had been installed by Baba Subeg Singh of Goindwal Sahib. The car parking is being built by Baba Subeg Singh as well.

Bhai Manjit Singh Bhura, Baba Nirmal Singh Dhala SGPC members and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

