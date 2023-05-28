 Solid waste disposal project inaugurated at Gurala village : The Tribune India

Solid waste disposal project inaugurated at Gurala village

Women members of SHG to collect wet, dry waste from homes

Solid waste disposal project inaugurated at Gurala village

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal distributes dustbins in Ajnala on Saturday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today inaugurated the solid waste management project at Gurala village in Ajnala block.

He said it was the first of its kind project set up in a village in the state in which self- help groups of Ajivika Mission Project were engaged. Established with an investment of Rs 11.50 lakh, he said the project was built by convergence of various schemes like 15th Finance Commission, MGNREGA and self-help groups (SHG). Under this project, the women members of the SHG of the village will get employment in the village. He said that with such a project, women will be self-reliant in terms of employment and the environment will be clean along with cleanliness of the village.

He distributed dustbins to the villagers to collect wet (green) and dry (blue) waste separately. He said that the women of the self-help group will go house-to-house to collect wet and dry waste through rickshaws and will reach the waste management site. Compost will be made from the wet waste to be sold through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Talking about the development plan for the area he informed that the 42-km Dhusi Ban from Ghonewal to Gulargarh villages will be widened to 18 feet at a cost of Rs 78 crore and tenders have also been called for the work. He said that the road from Ajnala to Fatehgarh Churriyan to Ramdas will be laid at cost of Rs 52 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said liquid waste management projects were undergoing in 70 villages of Ajnala block in which under the Thapar model water accumulated in chappar (ponds) of the villages could be cleaned and used. He appealed to the villagers to give their support for the successful completion of the project.

