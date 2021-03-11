Solid waste management company penalised by Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Taking strict action against the inadequacies found during the inspection by Joint Commissioner at the Bhagtanwala dump, the Municipal Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 9.43 lakh on the solid waste management company.

On Wednesday, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh had found out that the company was not functioning as per the directions of the MC. The officials found that the entire dumping ground was put on fire instead of carrying out bioremediation process. Only one machine was functional and other machines were lying defunct.

The solid waste management firm Averda was also found violating guidelines for waste segregation. The private firm was not segregating garbage at source level. Even the MC found that the company was not equipped for segregation.

Taking action again all these irregularities, MC Joint Commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 9.43 lakh on the solid waste management company. Sandip Kural, general secretary, Sanji Sangharsh Committee said: “We are thankful that the MC officials visited the dumping ground and witnesses the ground situation. The transfer of chief sanitary inspector and penalty on the private firm was much appreciated.”