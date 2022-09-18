Solid waste mgmt firm hikes monthly charges

Amritsar, September 17
The solid waste management company has increased monthly charges for door-to-door collection of garbage. The door-to-door garbage collection was started in the city in 2015 and the monthly charges for garbage collection had not been increased since.
The company had asked the MC to increase the user charges for door-to-door collection. It has been approved by the Municipal Corporation. The company has got the approval to increase user charges for the first time. The new rates fixed by the Municipal Corporation and the company have come into effect from this month.
The company, which is collecting and managing garbage in the city, is not able to pay salaries to its employees. As per the old rate of up to 50 square yard house, there would be no charges. It is same in new rate chart. The company used to charge Rs 30 for a 50-200 square yard house, but now they would collect Rs 50 for this.
For a 201-500 square yard house, the company used to charge Rs 100, but now residents have to pay Rs 200. Street vendors, who were paying Rs 300, would now have to pay Rs 500.
