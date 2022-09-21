Solving people's problems my priority: MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

A meeting of residents of Greenland Locality in Ward No. 19 was held under the chairmanship of Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Tuesday. On the occasion, the residents of the locality said MLA Kunwar listens to people’s problems and solves them on the spot.

The residents also gave a memorandum to Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh about the problems of the ward. Speaking about the memorandum, the MLA said his first priority is to solve the problems of the people, so he will address all these issues as soon as possible.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Amritsar North MLA emphasised on using bags made of cloth instead of plastic bags.

