Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

To be held on June 29 & 30 from 9 am to 5 pm

Ghanshyam Thori Deputy Commissioner. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today briefed that special camps will be set up on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, from 9 am to 5 pm for the registration of maximum number of voters for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) board elections. He instructed the poll duty staff to go door-to-door to register voters so that no one is deprived of their right to franchise.

The District Election Officer (DEO) has directed all District Returning Officers to ensure that all voters are registered and cast their votes at their respective polling stations.

Group booth-level officers appointed in 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the districts will also monitor the voter registration process.

DC Thori said maximum registration of Keshdhari Sikh voters should be done. “For this purpose, Keshdhari Sikh applicants, who have completed 21 years of age on October 21, 2023, will be considered eligible. All the booth-level officers will be present at their polling stations as per the date and time of the special camp. They will carry out side-by-side verification of the forms being received.”

A recent self-attested colour photograph of the applicant shall be affixed on each form and attached with a copy of the applicant’s identity proof document. He said all the booth-level officers will go door-to-door to ensure the registration of eligible Keshdhari Sikh voters.

In order to verify the form, the booth-level officer will trace the applicant’s name from the Vidhan Sabha electoral roll, their house number and voter card number must be written in the verification report on the form. The voters whose names are already recorded in the Assembly list do not need door-to-door verification. He said on the day of the special camp and every day thereafter, each patwari will communicate daily with each booth-level officer of all the Assembly polling stations under his jurisdiction to collect forms and maintain his village-wise register.

