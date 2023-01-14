Special cover on Deeksha Jayanti by India Post

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

A special cover was released by the Department of Posts on the occasion of 50th Deeksha Jayanti of Jain Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj at the GPO here today. Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Department, Amritsar, graced the occasion as the chief guest, who was welcomed by Deepak Sharma, Senior Superintendent, Post Office, Amritsar Circle.

On the occasion, PC Meena, Superintendent, Post Office, Amritsar, and SS Lahiri, Senior Postmaster, GPO, Amritsar, Varun Agarwal, general secretary of Philately Club, Manish Soni of Digambar Jain Samaj, Amritsar, Dr Neeraj Jain, Dinesh Jain, Subhash Jain, Vimal Jain and employees of the Postal Department also participated along with members of Digambar and Shwetambar community.

Jahanzeb Akhtar said that Jain Acharya Vidyasagar’s life was full of penance and sacrifice. In addition to this, Deepak Sharma, Senior Superintendent, Post Office, Amritsar Circle, expressed gratitude to all.