Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes get rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

It was a grand welcome for the special athletes from the city as they returned after a victorious run at the recently concluded World Special Olympics held in Berlin. Three of the medal winners — Mohd Nisar, Renu and Sita — were received with garlands, warm hugs, loud cheers and dhol beats.

These athletes were part of the Indian contingent and won one gold and three bronze in roller-skating event.

The athletes from the city were taken to Pingalwara’s Manawala branch in a procession, which was attended by students and wards of Pingalwara, special educators, where they were felicitated in a special ceremony. “It is a proud moment for us and our special children,” said Dr Inderjit Kaur, director, Pingalwara. She said honing the talent of special athletes needed patience and perseverance. The victory procession was taken out from Pingalwara’s bus stand branch to Manawala branch and many eminent citizens from city joined to appreciate these special athletes.