Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

Amritsar, May 26
Special General Observer Ram Mohan Mishra, a former IAS officer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to oversee the elections, held a meeting with General Observer A Radha Binod Sharma, Expenditure Observer Baare Ganesh Sudhakar, Police Observer Shweta Srimali, IPS, District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh, District Election Tehsildar Amarjit Singh, besides heads of various departments here on Sunday.
Reviewing the preparations for the elections, Mishra said keeping in view the heatwave, there should be adequate provision for drinking water, fans, and candles at polling booths. He said wheelchairs should be available, especially for disabled voters. He said no political party’s symbol, poster, banner etc should be displayed outside polling booths. The number of male, female and transgender voters should be written outside each polling station, he said.
He directed officials to make strict security arrangements outside polling booths. He said no one would be allowed to breach the peace. He asked the police to give special priority to security arrangements to avoid untoward incident.
