Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

In yet another seizure, the Special Task Force (STF) has confiscated 5 kg of heroin and arrested two persons in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Mintu Sahota of Makhu and Mintu of Dharmapura, Ferozepur.

Rashpal Singh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, said the police had made the seizure on the Tarn Taran-Patti bypass, following a tip-off. The duo had been travelling in a car when they were intercepted by a police team led by STF DSP Vavinder Mahajan. Heroin was recovered from under a seat in the vehicle.

The AIG said Mintu of Dharampura was lodged in the Ferozepur jail in connection with a drug-related case where he met another drug peddler, Sukhjinder Singh, who had links with cross-border smugglers. Sukhjinder had been allegedly operating a racket of drugs, when he was behind the bars. Just recently, they had smuggled a consignment of drugs from Pakistan. The police swung into action when they were informed that the duo had come to Tarn Taran for procuring drugs. A trap was laid and the accused were nabbed.

DSP Mahajan said the two were brought on six-day police remand for further interrogation. The police have also moved an application for a production warrant of Sukhjinder Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 21-C/25/29 of the NDPS Act.

On the inputs provided by the STF, the Jammu and Kashmir police have also arrested a relative of Nizamdeen, an ITI teacher in Poonch, who was arrested four days ago with 5.5-kg heroin.

Karimdeen, the maternal uncle of Nizamdeen, was held with 6 kg of heroin and an improvised explosive device. He would also be brought here on a production warrant. The STF officials said Nizamdeen was involved in an inter-state drug cartel that smuggled contraband from Pakistan through the Jammu and Kashmir border.

His name figured during the interrogation of the four alleged drug traffickers.

Earlier on September 26, the STF had arrested Navtej Singh of Chohla Khurd, Jagmit Singh of Johal Dhaiwala and Jagdeep Singh of Rani Walah, with 500 gm of heroin in Tarn Taran. The STF identified the suspect as Nizamdeen.