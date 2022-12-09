Specially abled children grace PITEX inauguration as guests

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

At the 16th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), which began in Amritsar on Thursday, students of Ibadat Special School served as the guests at the inauguration ceremony.

Even though a VVIP is generally invited to grace such events, today, the children of Ibadat Special School were provided this opportunity, thanks to the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

RS Sachdeva of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Punjab Chapter said, “With this effort of the chamber, special children have been made to feel special.”

The students also visited various stalls set up at the PITEX.