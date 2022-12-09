Specially abled children grace PITEX inauguration as guests

Amritsar, December 8
At the 16th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), which began in Amritsar on Thursday, students of Ibadat Special School served as the guests at the inauguration ceremony.
Even though a VVIP is generally invited to grace such events, today, the children of Ibadat Special School were provided this opportunity, thanks to the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
RS Sachdeva of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Punjab Chapter said, “With this effort of the chamber, special children have been made to feel special.”
The students also visited various stalls set up at the PITEX.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM