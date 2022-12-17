Spike in cases of viral fever worries residents

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 16

Cases of viral fever have increased among city residents, especially children. Medical experts feel factors like dip in temperature, high pollution and lack of rain could be the primary reasons behind the spike.

A school on Majitha road issued an alert to its students and their parents to avoid sending their ailing kids for classes in case they were not keeping well. It also advised students with temporary medical complications to come wearing masks.

Jugraj Singh, DEO (Secondary), said reports of cases of viral fever were coming in from different schools. However, no case of Covid was found in schools.

Jasmine Kaur, mother of two primary schoolgoing kids, said her son who studies in class IV caught fever probably having contracted it from a fellow student who was also was running temperature.

Another city resident Parminder Singh said cases of sore throat and throat infection were rampant. He added that there has not been any rain for the past several weeks even as the pollution caused by farm fires, vehicles and dust were affecting the environment and human health.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjeet Singh accepted that cases of viral fever were on the higher side in the city. He felt that fall in temperature had created a conducive environment for the virus to thrive and added that not complying with norms of cleanliness, consuming warm and hot food and avoiding junk food could help prevent the onset of virus.