 Sporting extravaganza 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean' in Amritsar had something for everyone : The Tribune India

A child performs gatka during the Punjab games.

The Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, a 10-day sporting extravaganza, came to a close on Thursday. The event gathered much response in the rural as well as urban areas. Tribune reporter Manmeet Gill and lensman Vishal Kumar capture the fervour and energy on the field.

The sports extravaganza had something for everyone. The event gave athletes opportunities to compete with their peers on a level-playing field in a variety of events. Apart from U-14 years, U-17, U-21 categories, the competitions were also held for seniors. To encourage people to stay fit, matches of table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball, badminton and athletics were held for sportspersons in the age group of 41 to 50 and 50 above. The closing ceremony of the games was organised at Khalsa College here today with the Deputy Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan, distributing prizes to the winners. Addressing the sportspersons, Sudan said sports create discipline in the life of a person. He said the main objective of the event was to reconnect people with sports.

Players play table tennis match during the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean in Amritsar.

The district officials stated that organising games at this scale with mass participation of the sportspersons from across different age groups was a herculean task. District sports officer Jasmeet Kaur said the event had opened a door for budding players from the state. Such competitions helped in finding the hidden talent from grassroots, she added.

A defender tries to get hold of a raider during a kabaddi match.

Players in action during a hockey match.

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar greets players during the games.

Players in action during a football game.

Children take part in a roller skating match.

A player participates in the long jump event.

Girls try to outrun each other in a race.

Athletes participate in a race.

Pugilists fight it out in the ring during a match.

