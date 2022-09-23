Sporting extravaganza 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean' in Amritsar had something for everyone

The Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, a 10-day sporting extravaganza, came to a close on Thursday. The event gathered much response in the rural as well as urban areas. Tribune reporter Manmeet Gill and lensman Vishal Kumar capture the fervour and energy on the field.
The sports extravaganza had something for everyone. The event gave athletes opportunities to compete with their peers on a level-playing field in a variety of events. Apart from U-14 years, U-17, U-21 categories, the competitions were also held for seniors. To encourage people to stay fit, matches of table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball, badminton and athletics were held for sportspersons in the age group of 41 to 50 and 50 above. The closing ceremony of the games was organised at Khalsa College here today with the Deputy Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan, distributing prizes to the winners. Addressing the sportspersons, Sudan said sports create discipline in the life of a person. He said the main objective of the event was to reconnect people with sports.
The district officials stated that organising games at this scale with mass participation of the sportspersons from across different age groups was a herculean task. District sports officer Jasmeet Kaur said the event had opened a door for budding players from the state. Such competitions helped in finding the hidden talent from grassroots, she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...