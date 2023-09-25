Sports competition to commence from September 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

A district level competition for different age-groups under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan would commence at separate sports venues here from September 26.

At present, preparations for the district-level tournament are underway. The games would conclude on October 5.

“The Sports Department would organise the games with an objective of connecting residents with sports. Competitions in different sports disciplines would be held,” said Sukhchain Singh, District Sports Officer today.

Competitions in different age-groups would be held in disciplines, including basketball, football, handball, hockey, kho-kho, powerlifting, softball, swimming, weightlifting, gatka, athletics, badminton, chess, lawn tennis, table tennis, volleyball smashing, volleyball suiting, boxing, wrestling and kabaddi national and circle styles. Players above 65 years participating in district-level tournaments would be provided refreshment and lunch.

As per rules and conditions for participation in district-level tournaments, a player must be a resident of Punjab and possess a residence certificate. Employees working in the Punjab Government departments can compete in the event. A player can participate in maximum two events in a team or individual game. A player can participate in one age-group (as per actual age).

All schools in villages, city, block and district level can participate in the event. Besides, dope tests of players can be conducted any time.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan