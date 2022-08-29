Sports Dept to hold block-level tournaments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

The Sports Department has announced to hold block and district-level competitions in different sports disciplines. Matches for block-level competitions will commence from September 1 and its winning teams will take part in the district-level contests, which will start from September 12.

Competitions in block-level tournaments, including, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war, athletics and football, will be held at Government Senior Secondary School, Khalchian, which falls in Raiya block, Government Senior Secondary School, Attari, Government Senior Secondary School, Bandala, and Sports Stadium, Lopoke. Kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war and athletics will be played at sports stadium in Harsha Chhinan village. Football will be played at Davindra International School, Harsha Chhina.

Kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war and athletics will be held at Government College, Ajnala. Another football contest will be played Government School, Kiampur, in Ajnala.

Kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war, athletics and football will be held at Government High School, Mahal block, Verka and Government Senior Secondary School, Tarsikka.

Sri Dasmesh Public School at Kotla Sultan Singh in Majitha block will host kho-kho, kabaddi, football, tug of war and athletics and volleyball will be played at Talwandi village (Ghuman).

He added that the block-level winning teams would qualify to compete in the district-level tournaments of athletics, football, kho-kho, volleyball, handball, softball, judo, gatka, hockey and swimming competitions, which would be held at Khalsa Collegiate Senior Secondary School, and kabaddi matches at Government School, Mahal.

Roller skating competitions will be held at Roller Skating Rink, Loharka Road, badminton matches at Badminton Hall, Taylor Road, basketball and weightlifting contests at DAV complex, lawn tennis matches at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Tennis Academy, boxing matches at Government Senior Secondary School, Chheharta, power lifting and kick-boxing competitions will be held at GNDU and Ajit Vidialay Senior Secondary School, respectively.

