Sports not on priority list of parties, say enthusiasts

Amritsar, April 26

Sports enthusiasts feel that sports do not figure in the priority list of parties contesting the General Election. Despite the fact that Amritsar, in particular, have been a strong house of producing international-level sportspersons in different disciplines such as cricket, hockey, athletics, track and field.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, sportspersons and veterans feel that their demands and aspirations remained unanswered. They rued that disenchantment of political parties towards sports reflect in the governance that no sincere measures have been initiated by successive governments to develop nurseries of players to catch them young in the border district.

A dearth of playgrounds is visible in the holy city. Young players are discouraged from joining their favourite games as neither properly trained coaches nor playgrounds are available here.

The District Sports Office has 20 coaches to train youngsters. The strength of coaches is insufficient as they do not cater to all sports disciplines. There are several games like gymnastics, swimming, athletics and others which require multiple coaches to reach out to budding players.

Harpreet Singh, a keen sports lover, said the city grew manifold following urbanisation, but there has been no serious attempt on the part of the government to set up enough playgrounds to nurture sportspersons at a young age.

He said this gap may cost the region dear as the number of sportspersons in the national pool might decline in the coming years. Citing the example of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, he said the efforts of veteran hockey players and a school helped in nurturing the young hockey players.

This was the reason why at least five local hockey players have been representing the country at international championships.

Michael, a sports enthusiasts, said the only prominent addition in the sports infrastructure was the unveiling of eight-acre multipurpose indoor and outdoor sports complex in the Ranjit Avenue area in 2010.

A dream project of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the site was the subject of a protracted legal battle for nine long years. Various dignitaries inaugurated the ground but actual work never took off.

Over the years, the government has been running game centres in some schools that paid off dividends. But, no effort was made to extend these centres to more schools.

