Spray weed killers timely in paddy fields: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Agriculture experts have advised farmers not to delay the spraying of weedicides in fields in which paddy has been sown using direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

The experts have also asked the farmers to ensure that the fields in which they are using DSR technique have the optimum moisture required for the germination of seeds. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said that the weedicide should be sprayed as soon as possible after the sowing of fields to get the best results.

Gill added that farmers should prefer sowing and spraying early in the morning or in evening to avoid the loss of moisture during the day. The CAO said that farmers in large numbers are adopting the technique as it is not labour-intensive, cost-effective and helps in conserving water.