Spring Dale holds Zenith-2022

Amritsar: To acknowledge and appreciate students’ achievements and thereby its own, Spring Dale Senior School, felicitated its 181 students, including nine with special abilities for their achievements in academics, competitive exams, as well as selections to foreign universities during Zenith-2022 held on the school premises. Maj Gen Rajesh Pushkar GOC 15th Infantry Division, Amritsar presided over the event. Students were felicitated by Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar Sahiljit Singh Sandhu and Mehzabeen Peerzada Sandhu, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, and Mr. Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School. These achievers included students, who have secured admissions to prestigious universities and colleges in India and abroad after clearing international level exams and various other selection criteria.

Diwali celebrated at DAV college

The festival of lights was celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm at DAV College, Amritsar. The Department of Mass Communication and Video Production and the Department of Biotechnology jointly celebrated Deep Parva. Prof Sandeep Kumar, coordinator and Dr Vikas Gupta, Head, Biotechnology, welcomed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The principal encouraged everyone to celebrate Green Diwali. He said that the purpose of celebrating Green Diwali is mainly to prevent air pollution due to firecrackers. Students should celebrate Green Diwali while being aware of the pollution caused by firecrackers. Everyone should take care of the environment while celebrating the festival. The principal wished everyone a happy Diwali. Dr. Amardeep hope that everyone’s life would be illuminated by the light of lamps. Students were rewarded for making beautiful rangoli.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Corridors of Shri Ram Ashram Public School reverberated with sparkling celebrations of Diwali. Highlighting the significance of the festival and relevance of eco-friendly celebration, various activities were held in the school campus with great pomp and show. The tiny tots came attired as the characters of the epic, The Ramayana. The students of Class III exhibited their creativity by decorating diyas while the enthusiasts of classes V- VI participated in the slogan writing and string making activities. The students of Class IV showcased their talent in card-making activity. Toran making activity, thali decoration and rangoli making were competitions were performed by students of Grade- IX to XII.

Goodwill International School

The Eco-club of Goodwill International Schoo organised a function to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. Sukhmanjit Kaur, a student of class IX, presented a talk on tips to observe green Diwali. Khushdeep Kaur of class IX, recited her poem on the need and importance of pollution free Diwali. The Chitarkar Sobha Singh Art Club also organised greeting card making and diya decoration contests for pre-primaty, primary and secondary classes. In pre- primary section Harshdeep Kaur, LKG class, got 1st position and Shagundeep Kaur, class 1, from primary section got first position.

Diwali celebrated with students

Members of the Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, celebrated diwali with students of Government Primary school, Sharifpura and celebrated green Diwali with the children. The members also presented a 32-inch LED to the school for students to help with smart classes. Sending a message of pollution-free and healthy Diwali, the members played games with students and distributed sweets and shared information regarding safe and green Diwali. Rajesh Sharma, DEO (Elementary) was present as the chief guest on the occasion. School Principal Rohit Dev and teachers welcomed Rajesh Sharma and Rotary Club members.

Diwali, Bandi Chor celebrated

Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute at an event.

Tarn Taran: Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas were celebrated with great fervour in various educational institutions across the district. Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, marked the occasion by decorating the school with handmade items. Competitions such as lamp decoration, candle decoration, thali decoration and toran making were held among the students. Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa and Principal Manisha Sood exhorted students to celebrate green Diwali.

Students felicitated

Competitions were held at Majha College for Women to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas. Principal Dr Hardeep Kaur said prizes were awarded to those who excelled in the competitions.

Diwali celebrated with fervour

Universal Academy celebrated Diwali by lighting diyas and lanterns on the premises. Students showcased mesmerising dance performances marking the Diwali spirit. Firecrackers and safety related guidelines were shared with the students. /OC