Spring Dale Principal bags award

Amritsar: The Principal of Spring Dale Senior School, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, has been selected for Best Zonal Principal Award for Punjab and Chandigarh zone by Science Olympiad Foundation for the year 2023-24. As per the communication received from Science Olympiad Foundation, Rajiv Kumar Sharma has been chosen for this prestigious award in recognition of his leadership qualities, visionary initiatives for the cause of education and the academic excellence of students of his school. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, gave the credit of this prestigious award to the legacy of precise academic planning and educational leadership in the school. Owing to the innovative techniques and his vision that the school is relentlessly being led towards the excellence in not only the curricular programme but also the Olympiads and other competitive exams, he said.

Mother’s day celebrated

On May 8, students of classes I to V came together at Senior Study II to honour and celebrate the incredible mothers in their lives. The celebration kicked off with a series of beautiful poems dedicated to mothers. The students prepared verses expressing their gratitude and admiration of their mothers. The students showcased appreciation and a touch of innocence that truly touched everyone’s heart. The event concluded with an overwhelming speech expressing gratitude and appreciation to all the mothers for their unwavering love and boundless support. The Director was deeply moved and expressed their profound thankfulness.

Students get placed in Tech Mahindra

Students of BBK DAV College for Women brought laurels to the college by getting placed in Tech Mahindra, a leading multinational information technology services and consulting company. In a virtual campus placement drive, 14 students were selected by the recruitment panel. The selection procedure encompassed a pre-placement talk followed by HR Assessment, operations and client rounds. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their momentous achievement. The Principal also commended the persistent efforts of Manoj Puri, Dean, Placements, and his entire team.

SGPC declares religious exam result

The results of the third and fourth grade of the annual religious examination conducted by the Dharma Pracharak Committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were released today by the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami. Earlier the result of first and second class has been released. According to the results released today for the third and fourth grade, a stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh will be given to the meritorious candidates. Apart from this, special prize money of Rs 5,100, Rs 4,100 and Rs 3,100 will be given to the first three places. Along with this today, Advocate Dhami also released the result of Sikh Dharma Studies Correspondence Course, in which 20 meritorious students will be given stipend amount. Accordingly, a stipend amount of Rs 1 lakh is given every year by conducting a religious examination.

Mother’s Day celebrated

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar celebrated the Birth Anniversary of Lord Parshuram. A special assembly was conducted to accentuate the teachings and ideals of Lord Parshuram who is believed to be an epitome of strength, valour and devotion. Lord Parshuram is believed to have played a significant role in preserving the balance of dharma, or righteousness, in the world. Special assembly was also conducted for Mother’s Day to celebrate unconditional love, sacrifices, and boundless strength of mothers everywhere. They expressed their gratitude by showcasing their culinary skills. They prepared various mocktails ,desserts, chats, salads like Russian, Ceaser , cold sandwiches etc. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi addressed and inspired students to take inspiration from Lord Parshuram and strive to overcome weaknesses and seek his blessings to lead a life of purpose, devotion, and compassion.

INVESTITURE CEREMONY AT GND DAV

GND DAV school, Bhikhiwind, hosted its Investiture ceremony and SVEEP promotional programme with full of zeal and enthusiasm. Chief guests Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Taran Taran and Sushil Tuli, District Education Officer, Tarn Taran along with Navneet Walia Nodal officer SVEEP presided over the activities. Principal Paramjeet kumar conducted a pledge-taking ceremony along with the school ambassador Krishi Sondhi. The chief guest of the day delivered the motivational speech to encourage the students regarding our right to vote and responsibility. Students presented an inspirational nukkad natak.

Notebooks distributed to students

With the motto of spreading education amongst the village children and discharging its social responsibility, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya distributed notebooks to students of Government Primary-Middle Smart School, Gillan, under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, in-charge, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Team, addressed the students and motivated them to put their heart and soul into studies so that they can make their nation proud of them. The students were motivated with the success stories of people who have outperformed even in odd situations and have made the nation proud such as President Droupadi Murmu.

International Museum Expo 2024

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s young innovators have clinched the first prize in the Young Innovator category at the North Zone leg of the prestigious International Museum Expo 2024. Two undergraduate students of PG Department of Physics Gurleen and Harman along with their mentors Dr. Neetu Verma and Dr Surbhi showcased unparalleled ingenuity and expertise, earning accolades from judges and peers alike. Their innovative approach and dedication have rightfully earned them the opportunity to represent KMV on the international stage. With great anticipation and excitement, the students are now gearing up to showcase their groundbreaking work at the upcoming International Museum Expo 2024, scheduled to be held on May 18-19 in the culturally vibrant city of Kolkata. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Neetu Verma, Head, PG Department of Physics, and Dr Surbhi for mentoring the students.

