Spring Dale sponsors two students for Harvard Youth Leadership Conference

Amritsar, June 7

Spring Dale Senior School has sponsored the programme fee for its two meritorious students, Nitya Singhania and Ronak Mahajan, for the Harvard Youth Leadership Conference to be held from June 26 to 30. The five-day prestigious programme designed and curated by Harvard professors will provide students a life changing experience and help them gain confidence, leadership skills and global perspective to lead change in the community. A large number of students across the globe had applied for the programme. However, selection was not based on academic excellence alone but overall student involvement in extracurricular and cultural activities and commitment to service. Sharing details, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, said, “The school is committed to promote experiences which were instrumental in shaping the journey of its students towards success. We wish them the very best as they embark on this transformative scholarship programme.”

The programme is one of the most coveted learning programmes offered globally and every year invites entries from students across the world. The school is immensely proud of its students and we are confident that with opportunities like these, they will make a profound impact on society and the world around them, he further added.