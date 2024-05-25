Spring Dale to represent Punjab at MCOP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale students were selected for the fifth consecutive time to represent Punjab during the ‘MCOP 5 —Model Conference of Parties’ being organised by Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) in New Delhi from July 10-12. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that after several rounds of tough selection procedures, students Gursidak Kaur Boparai and Niyati Aggarwal were selected to represent Punjab and showcase their leadership skills during the MCOP-5. Sandhu said that the MCOP-5 is a pan-India platform for young minds to formulate action plans and present innovative ideas for sustainable development, where they rub shoulders with representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, WWF and environment enthusiasts from all across the country. “The Spring Dale team will present the concerns of Punjab while mapping the challenges faced and sum up the viable solutions in their case study. Thereafter, the action plan will be further submitted to the Union Ministry by the WWF team,” shared Sandhu.

Topper’s event at Amritsar Colleges

The Amritsar Group of Colleges, in collaboration with Engineering4India, hosted the City Topper event on May 23, celebrating the remarkable achievements of senior secondary students in the region. Motivational speaker and author Vivek Atray, former IAS officer, provided invaluable insights and guidance to the aspiring students regarding their career prospects. Advocate Amit Sharma, Chairman AGC and Ragini Sharma, Director Finance, Amritsar Group of Colleges, distributed medals and prizes to the students. Principal AGC Dr Gaurav Tejpal announced the scholarships given to students by the AGC, highlighting that the college is the only institute in Punjab that has NAAC-A grade in third cycle and autonomous status confirmed by the UGC.

Teacher of the Year Punjab Award

Khalsa Global Reach Foundation, USA, an organisation that provides scholarships to school and college students, is organising ‘Teacher of the Year Punjab Award-2023’ in collaboration with Khalsa College Governing Council to boost the morale of teachers. During an important meeting of the concerned committee on Friday under the leadership of Dr Khushwinder Kumar, Principal of Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, the foundation’s coordinator Dr Sarabjit Singh Hoshiar Nagar released a poster and announced this. Dr Kumar said that this year, the last date for receiving applications through email for the said awards programme is June 15, while the last date for sending documents in this regard is July 15, 2024. Founder of Global Foundation Dr Bakshish Singh is to evaluate the work of teachers and encourage them so that they can do their work better. He said that a large number of teachers are applying for this award that was instituted in 2020. The award winners will be given cheques for an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 as prize money.

