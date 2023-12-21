Spring Dale welcomes quiz winners, tennis champion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

The Spring Dale school management and faculty felicitated the winners of the INTACH National Heritage and Cultural Quiz and the 67th School National Tennis Championships. Representing Punjab, the Spring Dale Senior School (Amritsar) team trounced all other teams in the finals of the event to win the prestigious INTACH quiz.

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school quiz team, comprising Gursidak Kaur Boparai and Mudit Tayal, and guided by Neeru Issar, created history when it outperformed by winning the trophy. He said, “The competition was held in different phases, wherein 20 teams from across the country participated. ” Major General Balwinder Singh, state convener, INTACH, congratulated the team.

School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the school’s tennis team for excelling at the 67th School National Tennis Championship, held in Bengaluru. He said, “Jagteshwar Singh, a budding tennis player of Class X , represented Punjab’s U-17 team and won the silver medal. He outperformed his competitors from 23 states and is now the captain of the Punjab team.” He said Jagteshwar had ended a 40-year medal drought for Punjab in the event.

