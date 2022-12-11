 Spring Dale wins CBSE Cluster : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Spring Dale wins CBSE Cluster

Spring Dale wins CBSE Cluster

Members of the Spring Dale team in Amritsar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: It was a day of celebration at Spring Dale Senior School when its U-19 basketball team brought laurels to the school by winning the CBSE Cluster held at CT Public School, Jalandhar. In a tough competition, held between 40 top- notch teams of Northern India, the young players proved their mettle by winning the finals to qualify for the CBSE national basketball championship. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winning team, and reiterated that the school has the tradition of excellence in sports, which has been proved time and again by our budding players.

Bhavanites shine in swimming c’ship

The swimming team of Bhavans SL School performed well at the CBSE North Zone ll swimming competition at Om Prakash Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh. Students of Bhavans SL Public School showed remarkable performance by bagging three bronze medals in the under-19 girls age-group. The Chairman of the institution, Avinash Mohindru, and Director Principal Anita Bhalla expressed their earnest congratulations to the winner students and encouraged them for their future endeavours.

Workshop on sexual harassment

The ‘Grievances Redressal Committee for Women-cum-Anti Sexual Harassment’ of Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, observed the nationwide Pakhwada on ‘Discrimination and Violence against Women’ from November 25 to December 10. A two-day expert talk was organised in which Dr Avon Kumar Vaid and Dr Amandeep Kaur of Amritsar Law College were the key-note speakers. In-depth information on the topics ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ and ‘Preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse’ were shared. The female faculty and girl students were made aware about the legal aid available to women in such cases under the jurisdiction of Govt of India. The prime focus was on making women aware about their right to protect themselves from abuse and harassment at the workplace.

Excelsum celebrates annual day

Excelsum High School celebrated the annual day on the theme, ‘Pursuit of Happiness’. The event was meticulously planned by Gunita Grewal, the Director Principal of School with the cooperation of the staff members. The Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, Harpreet Singh Sudan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Guests of honour Mr J.S. Walia, AIG NRI Amritsar, Jugraj Singh, DEO Secondary, Rajesh Sharma, DEO Elementary, Rekha Mahajan, Deputy DEO and Dharamveer Sir, President Sahodaya Schools along with the Principals of various schools were also invited. Keeping in view how tragically the world has suffered due to Covid-19 and its post despondent effects on the world, the school took the initiative to choose this theme and put its best foot forward to ignite the hope and positivity. The message was given through a sensational musical play depicting the rich cultures of various countries signifying the prominence and significant role played by music and dance in our lives to elevate our spirits.

School holds sahodaya award-2022

Shri Ram Ram Ashram Public School, the Mall, organised ‘Gem of Sahodaya Award- 2022’ under the ages of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar today. Around 100 students of grades X , XI and XII from the prestigious CBSE schools from all over the Amritsar district were given awards and certificates for their excellent achievements in curricular as well as co- curricular activities. The awards were conferred upon students who have the potential to serve as role models for the youth now and in the future. Dr Navpreet Singh (Chief Surgeon from Navpreet Hospital) and Sanjay Rai (Regional PF Commissioner) were given a floral welcome by the Principal of the host school, Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. She said that the criteria for the award is based on the performance of students in studies, extracurricular activities, regularity, punctuality and participation in workshops, social and cultural events etc.

DPS Junior wing organises annual day

Delhi Public School, Amritsar (Junior Wing) celebrated its annual day with a cultural extravaganza titled, ‘Bharat Ke Vividh Rang’. It was celebrated with great zest, vibrancy and elation where students not only showcased the cultural diversity of India with their exhilarating dance performance but made the guests also dance to the musical tunes. JS Walia (AIG - Police) was the chief guest and RC Sinha (2nd in Command - BSF) was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries included Dr Aftab Faiz - Depury Commander - BSF, Ajay Maheshwari - member Managing Committee, Kamal Chand, Principal, DPS Amritsar, along with students, staff and parents.

Capacity Building Programme

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a capacity-building workshop for library managers. The resource persons for the day were Anjna Luthra and Ranjna Dutt and Satinder Pal Singh. The teachers present were apprised of the changing role of librarian in the 21st century and the various strategies to be adopted for the upgradation of the libraries and equipping them to meet the demand of generation. Regional Officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr. Neelam Kamra impelled the teachers present to incorporate all the latest strategies and make their libraries hub of Learning. She also acknowledged the efforts undertaken by the school for the enhancement of its teachers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

3
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

4
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

5
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

6
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

7
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

8
Punjab

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

10
Nation

MP man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering his illicit affair

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend swearing-in this afternoon

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu call on her

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies