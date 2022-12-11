Spring Dale wins CBSE Cluster

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: It was a day of celebration at Spring Dale Senior School when its U-19 basketball team brought laurels to the school by winning the CBSE Cluster held at CT Public School, Jalandhar. In a tough competition, held between 40 top- notch teams of Northern India, the young players proved their mettle by winning the finals to qualify for the CBSE national basketball championship. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winning team, and reiterated that the school has the tradition of excellence in sports, which has been proved time and again by our budding players.

Bhavanites shine in swimming c’ship

The swimming team of Bhavans SL School performed well at the CBSE North Zone ll swimming competition at Om Prakash Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh. Students of Bhavans SL Public School showed remarkable performance by bagging three bronze medals in the under-19 girls age-group. The Chairman of the institution, Avinash Mohindru, and Director Principal Anita Bhalla expressed their earnest congratulations to the winner students and encouraged them for their future endeavours.

Workshop on sexual harassment

The ‘Grievances Redressal Committee for Women-cum-Anti Sexual Harassment’ of Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, observed the nationwide Pakhwada on ‘Discrimination and Violence against Women’ from November 25 to December 10. A two-day expert talk was organised in which Dr Avon Kumar Vaid and Dr Amandeep Kaur of Amritsar Law College were the key-note speakers. In-depth information on the topics ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ and ‘Preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse’ were shared. The female faculty and girl students were made aware about the legal aid available to women in such cases under the jurisdiction of Govt of India. The prime focus was on making women aware about their right to protect themselves from abuse and harassment at the workplace.

Excelsum celebrates annual day

Excelsum High School celebrated the annual day on the theme, ‘Pursuit of Happiness’. The event was meticulously planned by Gunita Grewal, the Director Principal of School with the cooperation of the staff members. The Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, Harpreet Singh Sudan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Guests of honour Mr J.S. Walia, AIG NRI Amritsar, Jugraj Singh, DEO Secondary, Rajesh Sharma, DEO Elementary, Rekha Mahajan, Deputy DEO and Dharamveer Sir, President Sahodaya Schools along with the Principals of various schools were also invited. Keeping in view how tragically the world has suffered due to Covid-19 and its post despondent effects on the world, the school took the initiative to choose this theme and put its best foot forward to ignite the hope and positivity. The message was given through a sensational musical play depicting the rich cultures of various countries signifying the prominence and significant role played by music and dance in our lives to elevate our spirits.

School holds sahodaya award-2022

Shri Ram Ram Ashram Public School, the Mall, organised ‘Gem of Sahodaya Award- 2022’ under the ages of Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar today. Around 100 students of grades X , XI and XII from the prestigious CBSE schools from all over the Amritsar district were given awards and certificates for their excellent achievements in curricular as well as co- curricular activities. The awards were conferred upon students who have the potential to serve as role models for the youth now and in the future. Dr Navpreet Singh (Chief Surgeon from Navpreet Hospital) and Sanjay Rai (Regional PF Commissioner) were given a floral welcome by the Principal of the host school, Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. She said that the criteria for the award is based on the performance of students in studies, extracurricular activities, regularity, punctuality and participation in workshops, social and cultural events etc.

DPS Junior wing organises annual day

Delhi Public School, Amritsar (Junior Wing) celebrated its annual day with a cultural extravaganza titled, ‘Bharat Ke Vividh Rang’. It was celebrated with great zest, vibrancy and elation where students not only showcased the cultural diversity of India with their exhilarating dance performance but made the guests also dance to the musical tunes. JS Walia (AIG - Police) was the chief guest and RC Sinha (2nd in Command - BSF) was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries included Dr Aftab Faiz - Depury Commander - BSF, Ajay Maheshwari - member Managing Committee, Kamal Chand, Principal, DPS Amritsar, along with students, staff and parents.

Capacity Building Programme

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a capacity-building workshop for library managers. The resource persons for the day were Anjna Luthra and Ranjna Dutt and Satinder Pal Singh. The teachers present were apprised of the changing role of librarian in the 21st century and the various strategies to be adopted for the upgradation of the libraries and equipping them to meet the demand of generation. Regional Officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr. Neelam Kamra impelled the teachers present to incorporate all the latest strategies and make their libraries hub of Learning. She also acknowledged the efforts undertaken by the school for the enhancement of its teachers.