Spring Daleans shines in basketball event

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Daleans rejoiced the moment when their school team won the district-level basketball championship. While sharing this information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said following an eventful competition held during the K K Mohindru Memorial Basketball Tournament, competing with 16 teams across the district Spring Dale Senior School's basketball team was adjudged as the winner of the boys Under-14 category. While congratulating the winning team and the coach on their success, Sandhu said the school is committed to providing best of the infrastructure and gaming facilities to its budding players. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on the occasion that the school has been actively promoting its sports programme as a means of channelising the youth energy into a creative force and efforts are evident from the performance of the school sports teams in the championships at different levels.

DAV School students shine in contests

Young artists of the school demonstrated their prowess by winning top positions in different competitions held at the national and district levels. Experience Japan conducted the 9th National Level Painting Competition, "Japan On Canvas". In total, 1,651 students from various schools of the country participated in the competition. Top 32 artworks were exhibited in various galleries in India. Students from our school won awards in the following categories: under category 1 winner is Saket Jalan; Extra-ordinary Performance Award winners (category 2) were Pritish Batra and Kayna Aggarwal; Out-standing Performance Award winners were Avishi Dua, Amreen Kaur and Saina Sharma.

Talent Hunt event

A talent hunt event for session 2024-2025 was held at Ashok Vatika Public School. Students were quite excited for the show as they got the chance to exhibit their talent and skills. A number of activities like dance, singing, art and craft, powerpoint presentation, public speaking, and photography were there for them to showcase their brilliance. Such shows give students the opportunity to express themselves and strengthen their confidence level. They were adjudged by judges and were awarded prizes. Principal Anchal Mahajan said competitions like talent hunt always motivate them to pursue their dreams to achieve. She admired the efforts of the students and congratulated them on their success.

National Canine Conference

The 20th Annual Convention and National Congress of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP) was recently convened in Kashmir. It was hosted by faculty of Veterinary Sciences at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture and Technology (SKUAST). Delegates from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), including Dr HK Verma, Principal Dr SK Nagpal, managing director Dr PS Mavi, director (Clinics) Dr PN Dwivedi, head and Dr Rinmuanpuii Ralte, associate professor, microbiology, Dr Subhash Parnerkar, head, animal nutrition, Dr SK Kansal, head, veterinary extension, actively participated in the conference. The conference started with Prof PN Bhat Memorial Oration Lecture, a poignant tribute to a revered figure in the veterinary field, was delivered by Dr Verma on "Unlocking Canine Joy: Enrichment activities for a thriving good canine life. He discussed the responsibilities of pet owners in creating a good life quality both physically and mentally. Dr Verma was honoured with a 'Prof PN Bhat Memorial Oration Award' by chief guest Dr Inderjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, Ludhiana, and Prof Nazir A Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K.

Art competition

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) hosted an ASISC drawing and painting competition. Principal Neetu Sharma initiated the event by lighting the pious lamp of knowledge. Fiftyfour students from 22 schools participated in the competition. Rashmi Gupta and Bharti Malhotra graced the event as the judges. The competition was comprised of junior, sub junior and senior categories. Parnoor Kaur of Grade VIII from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School in the sub junior category bagged the first position followed by Divyanshi Handa of Grade X from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School who stood first in the junior category. Kritika Nishchal of Grade XII from Holy Heart Presidency secured the first position. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the winners and gave away the prizes. In her address, she accentuated the importance of creative activities for mental overhauling. She said such opportunities prepare the students to combat the hassles of life. She further revealed that the institution strives for the all-round development of the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.