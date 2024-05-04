 Spring Daleans shines in basketball event : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Spring Daleans shines in basketball event
campus notes

Spring Daleans shines in basketball event

Spring Daleans shines in basketball event

The members of the basketball team of Springdale School pose for a photograph with the winning trophy in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Daleans rejoiced the moment when their school team won the district-level basketball championship. While sharing this information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said following an eventful competition held during the K K Mohindru Memorial Basketball Tournament, competing with 16 teams across the district Spring Dale Senior School's basketball team was adjudged as the winner of the boys Under-14 category. While congratulating the winning team and the coach on their success, Sandhu said the school is committed to providing best of the infrastructure and gaming facilities to its budding players. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on the occasion that the school has been actively promoting its sports programme as a means of channelising the youth energy into a creative force and efforts are evident from the performance of the school sports teams in the championships at different levels.

DAV School students shine in contests

Young artists of the school demonstrated their prowess by winning top positions in different competitions held at the national and district levels. Experience Japan conducted the 9th National Level Painting Competition, "Japan On Canvas". In total, 1,651 students from various schools of the country participated in the competition. Top 32 artworks were exhibited in various galleries in India. Students from our school won awards in the following categories: under category 1 winner is Saket Jalan; Extra-ordinary Performance Award winners (category 2) were Pritish Batra and Kayna Aggarwal; Out-standing Performance Award winners were Avishi Dua, Amreen Kaur and Saina Sharma.

Talent Hunt event

A talent hunt event for session 2024-2025 was held at Ashok Vatika Public School. Students were quite excited for the show as they got the chance to exhibit their talent and skills. A number of activities like dance, singing, art and craft, powerpoint presentation, public speaking, and photography were there for them to showcase their brilliance. Such shows give students the opportunity to express themselves and strengthen their confidence level. They were adjudged by judges and were awarded prizes. Principal Anchal Mahajan said competitions like talent hunt always motivate them to pursue their dreams to achieve. She admired the efforts of the students and congratulated them on their success.

National Canine Conference

The 20th Annual Convention and National Congress of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP) was recently convened in Kashmir. It was hosted by faculty of Veterinary Sciences at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture and Technology (SKUAST). Delegates from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), including Dr HK Verma, Principal Dr SK Nagpal, managing director Dr PS Mavi, director (Clinics) Dr PN Dwivedi, head and Dr Rinmuanpuii Ralte, associate professor, microbiology, Dr Subhash Parnerkar, head, animal nutrition, Dr SK Kansal, head, veterinary extension, actively participated in the conference. The conference started with Prof PN Bhat Memorial Oration Lecture, a poignant tribute to a revered figure in the veterinary field, was delivered by Dr Verma on "Unlocking Canine Joy: Enrichment activities for a thriving good canine life. He discussed the responsibilities of pet owners in creating a good life quality both physically and mentally. Dr Verma was honoured with a 'Prof PN Bhat Memorial Oration Award' by chief guest Dr Inderjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, Ludhiana, and Prof Nazir A Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K.

Art competition

Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE & ISC affiliated) hosted an ASISC drawing and painting competition. Principal Neetu Sharma initiated the event by lighting the pious lamp of knowledge. Fiftyfour students from 22 schools participated in the competition. Rashmi Gupta and Bharti Malhotra graced the event as the judges. The competition was comprised of junior, sub junior and senior categories. Parnoor Kaur of Grade VIII from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School in the sub junior category bagged the first position followed by Divyanshi Handa of Grade X from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School who stood first in the junior category. Kritika Nishchal of Grade XII from Holy Heart Presidency secured the first position. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the winners and gave away the prizes. In her address, she accentuated the importance of creative activities for mental overhauling. She said such opportunities prepare the students to combat the hassles of life. She further revealed that the institution strives for the all-round development of the students.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib