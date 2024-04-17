Spring Dale’s Gurman Kaur wins bronze in fencing championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

A student of Spring Dale, Gurman Kaur, on Tuesday was welcomed back at her school after winning a bronze at the national school fencing championships.

Briefing on the occasion, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said Gurman Kaur of Class IX of his school outperformed her competition during the School-National Fencing Tournament and made her school proud by securing a bronze medal for the state of Punjab.

“The championship held in Andhra Pradesh saw a close chase for the medal between the candidates from different states and Gurman proved her mettle by bringing home the medal for our state. It is an extremely proud moment for the school and for the state,” shared Sandhu.

School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winner and the team of mentors behind this success. “The achievements of our budding players at national and regional level sports tournaments during the recent past is a testimony of the school’s vision for the promotion of sports as a medium to hone the qualities of discipline and team spirit among the youth,” added Rajiv Kumar Sharma.

