Spurt in stubble burning cases in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

Taking advantage of the holiday on Sunday, a large number of farmers in the rural belt set on fire the crop residue in their fields hoping that no one from the government would come to take action. A visit to many villages in the border belt revealed that crop residue is still being burnt as farmers know it as the easiest and cheapest way to get rid of the crop residue.

Residents of the rural areas reported that a sudden spurt in stubble-burning incidents was witnessed after Saturday evening. “Generally, people assume that none of the teams constituted by the administration to check the practice of stubble-burning would come for an inspection,” said a resident.

Though the government has been asking farmers to stop burning of crop residue in fields for the past many years, a large number of farm fires are reported every year. The farmers stated that alternative techniques suggested by the government for management of crop residue are costly and unviable.

“A part of the crop residue which is green and soft is mostly used by farmers as fodder for animals. However, the hard stubs that are left in field after harvesting by combine machines are of no use,” said a farmer, Harjinder Singh. He said alternate management of crop residue requires use of tractors for longer durations which increases input cost.

“It will be better if the government tries to find a use of crop residue as in cardboard making industry so that the demand for stubble is created in the industry,” suggested another farmer.

#Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning