Spying: Police remand of two extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

A local court on Saturday extended the police remand of two persons, who were arrested by the state special operation cell (SSOC) on the charge of espionage, by three days.

The accused, identified as Zaffar Riaz, a resident of Kolkata, and his associate Mohammad Shamshad, a native of Bihar, were arrested by the SSOC on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against them. Zaffar had married Rabia, a resident of Lahore, in 2005. The police claimed that Zaffar had clicked photographs and made videos of the Army buildings and shared it with his handlers through encrypted apps. Shamshad, who lived at Meerakot Chowk, had been running a lemonade cart for the past 20 years.