SRA celebrates Annual day

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, organised the annual day of grade IV and V on Saturday. Students showcased their talent by performing on the theme of ‘India Celeberates’. Chief Guest Padma Shri Puranchand Wadali (Sufi Singer) was given a hearty welcome by Principal Vinodita Sankhyan. A special dance was presented to welcome the audience. An enthralling atmosphere was created by the Ashramites. The play on teaching value of culture and rituals was beautifully interwoven with mesmerizing songs and dances. Diverse flavours of Bharat were presented through various dances of different states like Dandiya of Gujarat, Baisakhi and Lohri of Punjab and Pongal of Tamil Nadu. Besides, dances on Diwali, Eid and Christmas showcased the intensity of Indian tradition.

23 NCC Cadets honoured

Twenty-three NCC Cadets of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, were awarded A certificate by the NCC for their exemplary performance passing with A grade. These students underwent rigorous training and cleared a certified exam to achieve their feat. Punjab Air Squadron Commanding Officer Group Captain Manoj Kumar Vats presented the certificates to the students. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were NCC administrator CPL Gangappa and CPL Manish. The NCC course aims at nurturing leadership, discipline and community service among the youth. School principal Dr Pallavi Sethi thanked the esteemed guests and said such courses are poised to shape the leaders of tomorrow, instilling in them the values of discipline, integrity and service to the nation.

World Mental Health Day

“Mental health is a universal human right” is the theme of Mental Health Day. The day was celebrated by the Psychology Department of GNDU College at Verka. Dr Satinder Singh Rekhi, founder of World Happiness Foundation, was invited to speak on the theme. The event started with his floral welcome by Principal Puneet Randhawa and other staff members. He spoke on the relevance of positive mental health and shared many anecdotes pertaining to various aspects of mental health. Dr Rekhi said, “We are not perturbed by the events of life. If we nurture a positive belief system, we will be happy and healthy human beings, capable of warding off stress with strength and resilience. Our monkey brain often rules over us often superimposing our rational brain. Awakening from this brain can lead to self-awareness and personal growth. Dr Nisha Chhabra, the event organiser, thanked the students, faculty and the key speaker. She stressed the need for spreading awareness about mental health difficulties and reducing the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues.