SRA celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School observed Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and gaiety, to help the students to know the importance of festivals as these bring us closer to traditional and cultural beliefs. The celebrations began on a happy note as the students explained the importance of the day, and recited all the 108 names of Lord Ganesha in the class assembly. They also presented a beautiful skit showing the miracles of Ganesha’s Chamatkari Kheer. The show concluded with a colourful dance performance by the students.

Vaccination camp organised at AGC

The NSS Wing of the Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, organised a free precaution dose camp under the ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav,’ in collaboration with CHC Manawala, Amritsar. During the vaccination camp, a total of 150 students and faculty members received their second or booster dosage of the Covid vaccine. Principal Dr V K Banga congratulated the NSS Department and the team on the organisation of the camp.

Goodwill School shines at Khed Mela

The sports teams of Goodwill International school enthusiastically participated in the Athletics and National Style Kabaddi Tournaments of Block Level Punjab Khed Mela 2022, held at Govt College, Kala Afgana. The athletics team won eight Gold medals, four Silver medals and five Bronze medals in this sports mela. The participating teams and the winners were honoured by the school management as they returned to the school campus. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur congratulated the winners.

SRA observes World Coconut Day

Shri Ram Ashram Public School observed the World Coconut Day on 2nd September, 2022, to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of coconut with the goal to promote and coordinate all activities related to the coconut industry. The students of Grade II showcased their talent through a role play by highlighting the importance of coconut, known as a ‘wonder fruit’ for the myriad of benefits it provides to human beings. They also highlighted the different coconut-producing states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

DAV Prof is Social Media in-charge

Prof Sandeep Kumar of the Computer Department at DAV College, Amritsar, has been appointed as the social media in-charge by the local administration. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said that the work of Prof Kumar and his team in this year’s Punjab elections has been remarkable. Following the tradition of DAV, the social media team made all the residents of the city aware about the elections. The students of Mass Communication and Video Production reached out to the transgender community, PWDs, pregnant women, senior citizen community and got those people involved in the election process on the basis of initiative. The team visited the border areas and motivated the villagers and the BSF personnel posted in the army to come forward in the elections.

Players honoured by authorities

The members of the Cricket and Volleyball teams were honoured during a function organised at the school complex on Friday by the school authorities of the local SD Senior Secondary School for their remarkable performance in the zone-level tournament held here recently. Jatinderpal Singh, Principal of the school said that the under-19 cricket team of the school was the winner while the under-17 cricket team was declared a runner-up in the tourney. The principal added that the under-19 volleyball team of the school was placed runner up in the competition. Prem Singh, the coach, was honoured for his best efforts to provide coaching to the players.