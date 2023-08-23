SRA students shine at Metaverse

Amritsar: The tech enthusiasts from Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, showcased their technological prowess at Metaverse 1.0 hosted by DCM School, Ludhiana. Standing out among 25 schools from Ludhiana, Ferozpur, Delhi, Gujarat, Ambala, Amritsar and Jalandhar, the Ashramites secured an impressive three awards, the highest count from any participating school. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, brimming with joy, highlighted that ours is the only school in Amritsar that is imparting technologically advanced platform to the students.

The Millennium School, Amritsar, organised an inter-school literary fest on August 21 under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex, in which approximately 20 schools participated. Students from GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, participated in three categories and Mansirat Kaur of Grade V declared promising speaker in poetry recitation. Meanwhile, among more than 20 competing teams, Reet Wahi and Gurveen Kaur of Grade VII secured ‘The Silver Lining’. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificate of excellence. The Principal of the school, Paramjeet Kumar, praised the students and encouraged them to keep up their excellent work.

Institution’s innovation council and Sanskrit Department of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a seminar on ‘Relevance of Vedas in Modern Science and Innovation’. The invited speakers were Dr Kuldeep Singh Arya from Sanskrit Department and Dr Sameer Kalia from Physics Department. While inaugurating the session, Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that the Indian knowledge system had plenty of wisdom stored in the rich ancient Vedas text and the same can be applied for the betterment of humanity. In his lecture, Dr Kuldeep Singh Arya stressed the need for strengthening and expanding the scope of the Vedic knowledge system in the modern times. “If we look back, we have an illustrious ancient past and luminaries who guided us in acquiring knowledge and taught us to make our society better. Both computers and digital facilities have their roots in the ancient ‘Shastras’ and we are proud of our rich heritage,” he said. Dr Sameer Kalia quoted Toynbee who said that the Indian system sees human beings as an integral part of the universe. He further added that there was a need to adopt a universal-cum-world view to understand human thought in the light of Vedic knowledge.

One hundred and twenty-five teachers of Revel Dale Public School attended an orientation session on accountable teaching. Rajiv Arora, the principal of school, shared his insights on the theme with the teachers. “When a teacher discharges his duty in an accountable manner, he nurtures life skills and examination skills in the children. All the teachers learnt that when teaching is imparted in an accountable manner then it always leads to learning and students feel greatly enriched,” he said. A strong rapport between teacher and students is an essential prerequisite for accountable teaching. Teachers were told that they need to see, focus and act in order to reform the students. Several more points were dwelt upon during a one hour session. All the teachers felt highly enlightened after the session got over.

