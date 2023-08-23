 SRA students shine at Metaverse : The Tribune India

SRA students shine at Metaverse

SRA students shine at Metaverse

The students with their prizes at Metaverse. Tribune photo



Amritsar: The tech enthusiasts from Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, showcased their technological prowess at Metaverse 1.0 hosted by DCM School, Ludhiana. Standing out among 25 schools from Ludhiana, Ferozpur, Delhi, Gujarat, Ambala, Amritsar and Jalandhar, the Ashramites secured an impressive three awards, the highest count from any participating school. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, brimming with joy, highlighted that ours is the only school in Amritsar that is imparting technologically advanced platform to the students.

GND DAV students shine in literary fest

The Millennium School, Amritsar, organised an inter-school literary fest on August 21 under the aegis of Sahodaya Schools Complex, in which approximately 20 schools participated. Students from GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, participated in three categories and Mansirat Kaur of Grade V declared promising speaker in poetry recitation. Meanwhile, among more than 20 competing teams, Reet Wahi and Gurveen Kaur of Grade VII secured ‘The Silver Lining’. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificate of excellence. The Principal of the school, Paramjeet Kumar, praised the students and encouraged them to keep up their excellent work.

DAV College hosts seminar on Vedas

Institution’s innovation council and Sanskrit Department of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a seminar on ‘Relevance of Vedas in Modern Science and Innovation’. The invited speakers were Dr Kuldeep Singh Arya from Sanskrit Department and Dr Sameer Kalia from Physics Department. While inaugurating the session, Principal Amardeep Gupta opined that the Indian knowledge system had plenty of wisdom stored in the rich ancient Vedas text and the same can be applied for the betterment of humanity. In his lecture, Dr Kuldeep Singh Arya stressed the need for strengthening and expanding the scope of the Vedic knowledge system in the modern times. “If we look back, we have an illustrious ancient past and luminaries who guided us in acquiring knowledge and taught us to make our society better. Both computers and digital facilities have their roots in the ancient ‘Shastras’ and we are proud of our rich heritage,” he said. Dr Sameer Kalia quoted Toynbee who said that the Indian system sees human beings as an integral part of the universe. He further added that there was a need to adopt a universal-cum-world view to understand human thought in the light of Vedic knowledge.

Session on Accountable Teaching

One hundred and twenty-five teachers of Revel Dale Public School attended an orientation session on accountable teaching. Rajiv Arora, the principal of school, shared his insights on the theme with the teachers. “When a teacher discharges his duty in an accountable manner, he nurtures life skills and examination skills in the children. All the teachers learnt that when teaching is imparted in an accountable manner then it always leads to learning and students feel greatly enriched,” he said. A strong rapport between teacher and students is an essential prerequisite for accountable teaching. Teachers were told that they need to see, focus and act in order to reform the students. Several more points were dwelt upon during a one hour session. All the teachers felt highly enlightened after the session got over.

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayan-3’s moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this


No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor