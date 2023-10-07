SSMC wins Champion Trophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Swami Swatantranand Memorial College (SSMC), Dinanagar, made a hat-trick by capturing Champion Trophy consecutively from 2021 to 2023 in B Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) under A Division. College principal RK Tuli was honoured to receive the Champion Trophy from professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, dean, Students’ Welfare and Dr Amandeep Singh, professor-in-charge Youth Welfare Department. The college participated in multiple events and bagged the first position in group shabad/ bhajan, group song Indian, folk orchestra, classical instrument, installation, classical music, solo, collage, poster-making contest, costumes parade, mimicry, western vocal, skit, one-act play, vaar singing, western group song, quiz and western instrument. Principal Tuli congratulated all the participants and their mentors for such legendary glory. He especially congratulated professor Parbodh Grover, dean, Youth Welfare Department, for giving winds to the young talent in multiple fields.

Khalsa College wins sport trophy

Khalsa College won the overall general championship trophy of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) for the third consecutive term for its outstanding performances in sports for the year 2022-23. More than 410 players (men and women) of different games have participated in the varsity’s inter-college tournaments and secured 18 first, nine second and two third positions in men sections alone. Principal Mehal Singh said apart from this, their 180 players of different games participated in different national and All-India Inter-University tournaments and won 80 gold, 44 silver and 54 bronze medals. College’s Divyansh Singh Panwar of shooting bagged gold in ISSF World Cup held at Cairo, Egypt, and also got mix team silver medal, individual silver medal and team gold in World University Games held in China. Vidit Jain of shooting bagged gold in ISSF World Cup held at Cairo, Egypt, gold in15th Asian Air Gun Championship held at Daegu, Korea, silver and bronze medal in 65th national shooting championship held at Kerala. He won team gold and individual bronze medal in All-India Inter University championship held at Meerut. Yamini Mourya and Indu Bala of judo participated in Asian Games and World University Games held in China. Max of judo participated in Asian Judo Championship and All- India Inter University tournament. Other sports persons, including Vikas Kumar of boxing, Jatin of shooting, Amit Sharma, Vikas of taekwondo remained star players of the college.

Theatre a medium to create awareness

Power of theatre as a medium for raising awareness was depicted on the second day of second zonal youth festival of Guru Nanak Dev University. The competitions of skits and one-act play delivered an impactful messages on some social issues. The power of theatre as a medium for raising awareness and igniting change was taken centre stage through skits, where a series of engaging and thought-provoking skits shine a spotlight on pressing social issues. This event promised to be a powerful platform for advocacy, education, and meaningful dialogue through laughter and sorrow. In an era where society faces a multitude of challenges, from environmental crises to social injustice, these skits and plays have been carefully crafted to convey impactful messages that resonate with audiences. Today, the competitions in costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit, one-act play were organised in the Dasmesh Auditorium and geet/gazal and folk song was held in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium.

Spring Dale Swimmers shine

Spring Dale School swimmers outperformed others at the district-level swimming championship during the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and Punjab School District Tournaments. Two of the school students — Hirdaydeep Singh and Sumyra — were selected for the state-level swimming championship of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and both of them were also adjudged winners in their respective categories during the school district swimming championship. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the team for their exceptionally good performance which made the school proud. “The team and their coaches were consistently working hard towards this achievement,” said Sharma.

