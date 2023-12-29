SSP dedicates park in memory of Sahibzadas in Khemkaran

Our Correspondent

Tar Taran, December 28

SSP Ashwani Kapur inaugurated a green park dedicated to the memory of younger Sahibzadas Baba Jorawer Singh and Baba Fateh Singh erected in the Khemkaran police station today.

The district police chief paid his great respect to the shaheedi of Baba Jorawer Singh and Baba Fateh Singh and called upon people to maintain harmony. Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikiwind, were among other dignitaries addressed people on the occasion.

#Sahibzadas #Sikhs