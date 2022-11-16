Staff of water supply department protest, want regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 15

Demanding the fulfilment of their current demands, employees working on contract in the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Punjab, went on two-day mass casual leave here from Tuesday. They held the protest near a water tank at Kakka Kandiala village. They would protest day and night at the site.

A call to hold the dharna was given by the Jal Supply and Sanitation Workers’ Union. Gurwinder Singh Bath and Dilbag Singh Doburji were among others who addressed the gathering on the occasion. They laid stress on regularising their services as per the proposal made by the department authorities.

The speakers said their other demands included release of their monthly salary (Rs 25,100) with other allowances.

They also condemned the move to hand over the water supply department in the private hands, which would render the employees, working with the department for the last 15 years or more, jobless.

The leader said the state government was no different from the previous government as it was adopting anti-employee policies. The employees also took out a march in the city in the evening demanding the fulfilment of their demands.