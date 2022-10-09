Staff retrenchment issue top priority in Amritsar MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Preparations for a meeting of the MC General House have been started by the agenda branch of MC. The issue of sacked 130 street light employees and sewermen would be discussed prominently. After an announcement in this regard by Mayor Karamjit Rintu, MC chief Kumar Saurabh Raj has issued instructions to the Agenda Branch to ask the in-charges of various departments of the MC to send proposals to discuss in the meeting agenda at the earliest.

The present House was formed in January, 2018 under the chairmanship of Rintu. Only 12 MC General House meetings have been held in the last 4.5 years. This is the lowest number of meetings of this General House.