 Staff shortage affects services at state’s only mental health institute : The Tribune India

Staff shortage affects services at state’s only mental health institute

Staff shortage affects services at state’s only mental health institute

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 18

An acute shortage of trained professionals at Punjab’s only mental health institute, Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health, Amritsar, is taking a toll on patients. The effect of the shortage of trained professionals can be assessed from the fact that patients have to wait for days to get consultations from a clinical psychologist.

Insiders said the ‘waiting list’ for those seeking a session with a clinical psychologist forces people to fall in wrong hands as family members get impatient and start seeking refuge in deras, babas and tantriks.

The institute at present has only one clinical psychologist against three sanctioned posts. Officials said that they had recently advertised the vacant posts and called applicants for an interview. Only one candidate appeared for the interview, they stated.

While clinical psychologists recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) prefer to turn to greener pastures overseas, those left here too prefer a job at private rehabilitation clinics due to more money and relatively more freedom.

The employees at the institute stated that nearly 200 patients are admitted at the hospital for long-term treatment and many others come for weekly consultations.

It is not that the sanctioned posts in other categories are filled. In fact, the hospital is facing a shortage of manpower in other categories such as psychiatrists, psychiatrist social workers, technicians and even nurses as well.

Apart from patients from Punjab, the institute caters to the needs of mental care from nearby states such as Jammu Kashmir, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Savinder Singh, director at the institute, said, “The shortage of clinical psychologists recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India is being faced all over the state. We have advertised the posts recently but only one candidate appeared.”

Dr Singh said that they are also trying to get recognition for initiating a course to train clinical psychologists. “Earlier, Punjab did not have any college recognised by the RCI but recently one has been started in Ludhiana,” he said, adding that for the vacant posts in other categories, they have already sent a proposal to the government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

5
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

6
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

9
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI