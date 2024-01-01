Stagnant water on Dhotian village road irks residents

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, December 31
The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Social Welfare and Cultural Club, Dhotian, in its meeting organised at Dhotian village here on Sunday took a serious note of the stagnant water on the main road for over the last one month.
A letter has been written to the Deputy Commissioner requesting him to order the department concerned to drain out stagnant water on Sheron-Jamarai Shaheed Budh Singh Road. The stagnant water is not only causing inconvenience, but has turned the road into a breeding-ground of mosquitoes. - Ravinder Singh Gill, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Social Welfare and Cultural Club
The stagnant water is causing undue inconvenience to commuters. Ravinder Singh Gill, chairman of the club, said a letter has been written to the Deputy Commissioner requesting him to further order the department concerned to drain out the stagnant water on the Sheron-Jamarai Shaheed Budh Singh Road of the village. The club in the letter said the stagnant water was not only causing inconvenience but it had turned the road into a perfect breeding-ground, which can further led to the outbreak of an epidemic.
The club also demanded the cleaning and de-silting of the village ponds, which have never been de-silted as a result of which these were overflowing. Even the overflowing filthy water enters streets and bazaars of the village.
