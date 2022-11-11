Stalwart School hosts movie star cast

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The star cast of the movie ‘ Kulche Chole’ visited Stalwarts World School for the promotion of their movie. The director of the film, Simranjit Singh Hundal, actress Jannat Zubair and Abhinay Dilraj Garewal were present along with actor Jaswant Singh Rathore. The star cast shared the details of their upcoming movie, threw light on the story of the film and said it was a family film. The team was warmly welcomed by the Principal, Manisha Dhanuka, and best wishes were extended to the team for their upcoming film.

Interschool talent hunt held

Global Group of Institutes hosted interschool talent hunt festival ‘SRISHTI 2022’ for the students of senior secondary classes from various schools in Amritsar, Batala, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Annually organised by the Global Institute the talent hunt festival is aimed to encourage the students to sharpen their skills and develop technical, managerial and scientific temper for the future challenges awaiting them in the course of their academic and professional journey. Thousands of students from around 50 schools from the region participated in the mega festival. The students participated in science quiz, dumb charades, poster making, science working models, face painting, cake making, group discussion, solo singing and group dancing competitions and the winners were awarded cash prizes worth over Rs One Lakh along with trophies and certificates. The overall trophy was won by DAV Public School, Lawrence Road and Spring Dale Senior Secondary School was the runners up.

Khalsa College wins overall trophy

The students of Khalsa College have won the Overall Champion Trophy by performing brilliantly in the Guru Nanak Dev University Zonal Youth Festival-2022. On this occasion, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, College Principal Dr Mahal Singh and Dean, Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities, Prof Davinder Singh acknowledged the performance made by the students in the competition. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said the students of the college participated in 35 events and secured 14 first, 10 second and 7 third positions along with best dancer, actor and instrumentalist award.

Saint Soldier kids ace in athletics

Athletics competitions for boys of government, semi-government and private schools of Jandiala Guru were conducted, in which children of U-14, U-17, U19 category participated. In these competitions, the boys of St Soldier School, Jandiala Guru, won 15 gold medals, 9 silver medals, 5 bronze medals, winning a total of 29 medals and taking first place in the zone. In the U-19 category, Rajkaran secured the first position in the 800m race and the long jump. Akashdeep won second place in 100m, Vijay Singh won second place in 200m and 400m. Sargun won second place in shot put and Karanjeet in triple jump. In U-17 category, Harshdeep won first position in 100m and 200m, Faisal Mohammad 1st position in 400m and 800m, Jaideep in shot put, Karandeep Singh 2nd in discus throw, Dhananjay 1st in javelin and Davinder Singh triple jump, Davinder Singh 3000m, Akashdeep 2nd in shot put. In U-14 boys, Gurman Singh won first place in 100m and 200m, Sukhmanpreet Singh won second place in 100m, Inderjit Singh won first place in 400m, Yuvraj Singh won second place in 600m, Sartaj Singh won first place in discus throw.