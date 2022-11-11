 Stalwart School hosts movie star cast : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Stalwart School hosts movie star cast

Stalwart School hosts movie star cast

The star cast of an upcoming movie at a school. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The star cast of the movie ‘ Kulche Chole’ visited Stalwarts World School for the promotion of their movie. The director of the film, Simranjit Singh Hundal, actress Jannat Zubair and Abhinay Dilraj Garewal were present along with actor Jaswant Singh Rathore. The star cast shared the details of their upcoming movie, threw light on the story of the film and said it was a family film. The team was warmly welcomed by the Principal, Manisha Dhanuka, and best wishes were extended to the team for their upcoming film.

Interschool talent hunt held

Global Group of Institutes hosted interschool talent hunt festival ‘SRISHTI 2022’ for the students of senior secondary classes from various schools in Amritsar, Batala, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Annually organised by the Global Institute the talent hunt festival is aimed to encourage the students to sharpen their skills and develop technical, managerial and scientific temper for the future challenges awaiting them in the course of their academic and professional journey. Thousands of students from around 50 schools from the region participated in the mega festival. The students participated in science quiz, dumb charades, poster making, science working models, face painting, cake making, group discussion, solo singing and group dancing competitions and the winners were awarded cash prizes worth over Rs One Lakh along with trophies and certificates. The overall trophy was won by DAV Public School, Lawrence Road and Spring Dale Senior Secondary School was the runners up.

Khalsa College wins overall trophy

The students of Khalsa College have won the Overall Champion Trophy by performing brilliantly in the Guru Nanak Dev University Zonal Youth Festival-2022. On this occasion, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, College Principal Dr Mahal Singh and Dean, Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities, Prof Davinder Singh acknowledged the performance made by the students in the competition. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said the students of the college participated in 35 events and secured 14 first, 10 second and 7 third positions along with best dancer, actor and instrumentalist award.

Saint Soldier kids ace in athletics

Athletics competitions for boys of government, semi-government and private schools of Jandiala Guru were conducted, in which children of U-14, U-17, U19 category participated. In these competitions, the boys of St Soldier School, Jandiala Guru, won 15 gold medals, 9 silver medals, 5 bronze medals, winning a total of 29 medals and taking first place in the zone. In the U-19 category, Rajkaran secured the first position in the 800m race and the long jump. Akashdeep won second place in 100m, Vijay Singh won second place in 200m and 400m. Sargun won second place in shot put and Karanjeet in triple jump. In U-17 category, Harshdeep won first position in 100m and 200m, Faisal Mohammad 1st position in 400m and 800m, Jaideep in shot put, Karandeep Singh 2nd in discus throw, Dhananjay 1st in javelin and Davinder Singh triple jump, Davinder Singh 3000m, Akashdeep 2nd in shot put. In U-14 boys, Gurman Singh won first place in 100m and 200m, Sukhmanpreet Singh won second place in 100m, Inderjit Singh won first place in 400m, Yuvraj Singh won second place in 600m, Sartaj Singh won first place in discus throw.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

NPS money belongs to individual contributors, can't go back to the states under law: Sitharaman

2
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

10
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for ‘providing drugs, phones to inmates’

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal

Clearing Delhi's landfill sites, ending corruption in MCD among AAP's 10 guarantees for municipal polls

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match