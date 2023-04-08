 Stalwarts School organises 3-km run : The Tribune India

Stalwarts School organises 3-km run

Stalwarts School organises 3-km run

Dignitaries flag off the 3-km race on the occasion of World Health Day in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: On World Health Day, a three-km run was organised by Stalwarts World School in and around Company Bagh. Jaskaran Singh Pannu, along with Sahib Singh Pannu, Ashu Bansal and Aam Aadmi Party volunteers, flagged off the race. Two hundred persons, including children, teachers and parents, enthusiastically participated in it. The police team extended full cooperation during the race. At the end of the race participants were given certificates.

World Health Day celebrated

Senior Study II celebrated World Health Day on Friday. A special assembly was organised to mark the occasion. The students of Class IX prepared beautiful posters depicting the theme for the year 'Health For All'. Jiya Mehra of class VIII and Gunveen Kaur of class IX presented a short enactment elucidating the four dimensions of health - physical, mental, social and spiritual. Medha and Alia, both students of Class VIII, dwelt on the initiative taken by the Government of India to ensure good health of all citizens. The students of class V spoke on the interdependence of physical, mental and social health, followed by a song on the importance of good health. At the end, students of the junior wing spoke on healthy diet v/s junk food and had a mock tug-of-war in which healthy diet was the winner. The director of the institute, Vijay Mehra, appreciated the efforts put in by both students and teachers.

Climate Change discussed

The Department of Botany and Zoology, DAV College, Amritsar, jointly organised a "Capacity Building Programme on Environment and Climate Change" in collaboration with the Punjab State Council of Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), Government of India, in the college campus. Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, said that a series of events were organised under this programme. A workshop on "Vermicomposting" was conducted by Dr Ashish Gupta, associate professor, Department of Botany. A photography competition on the theme "Environmental Degradation and Its Impact through Lens" and a poster-making competition on the theme "Save Environment" were organised for all UG classes of sciences, arts and commerce departments. A guest lecture on the topic "Climate Change: Is limiting 1.5oC achievable with current trends?" was delivered by Dr Manpreet Singh Bhatti, professor, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He informed the students about global warming and role of different government agencies in devising and implementing strategies for alleviation of the problem.

Ashramites celebrate Health Day

To raise awareness among young minds to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to increase their knowledge regarding physical, mental and social well-being, World Health Day was celebrated in the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. This year World Health Organisation is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the slogan is "Health For All". Ashramites of Grade III took part in the 'Nutritious Tiffin Competition' and the students of Grade VII exuberantly participated in the 'Salad Making Competition'. This way the children were motivated to inculcate a healthy lifestyle while enjoying the vibrant colours and flavours of food. Through write-ups, the students exhibited their knowledge about the nutritious value of food and its necessity to live a happy and long life. The students performed yoga on this day and took a pledge to adopt yoga in their daily routine as it is one of the oldest holistic methods for one's physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Principal of the school, Vinodita Sankhyan, extended her warm wishes on the occasion.

GGI shuttlers show supremacy

Global Group of Institutes organised 'Global Badminton Tournament Season-I 2023' on its campus on Friday. The tournament was played on knockout basis for both boys and girls in which teams from different departments participated. Twelve teams of boys and nine teams of girls representing various departments took part in the competition and displayed their sporting talent on the courts. The badminton tournament is one of the many sporting activities regularly organised at the Global Group of Institutes to nurture young talent in sports as the physical activity help them keep fit and develop team spirit, cooperation and discipline. Dr BS Chandi, chairman, and Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group of Institutes, distributed prizes to the winning teams.

