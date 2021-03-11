Stamp vendors want raise in commission from 2 to 10%

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Stamp vendors are irked over 2 per cent commission on the sale of stamps and have demanded it to be raised to 10 per cent. Thanking the government for postponing the implementation of e-stamp (online format) on stamp papers valuing less than Rs 20,000 to July 31, they stated that their investment on stamp papers would not go waste as they would try to sell these during the given period.

Already the e-stamp format is in place for stamp papers worth over Rs 20,000. A similar format was needed for long for the remaining value of stamps. Neighbouring states have already switched to online stamp papers a long time ago.

Members of the Stamp Vendors’ Union said the government did not take into account their increased expenditures before finalising the commission at 2 per cent. They stated that their expenditures increased sharply following the introduction of the new format.

For instance, they invested in procuring computers, printers, etc, which increased their electricity bill, their annual maintenance, the need for hiring an employee well versed in typing and operating computer. These advanced gadgets make it mandatory to buy an air-conditioner. All these expenditures together increased raised their running cost of vends.