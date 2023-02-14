Stand-up comedian Deedar Gill makes it big in movies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Local lad Deedar Gill has made it to Punjabi film industry, as two of his movies are slated to hit the screens in March and April this year. Deedar is one of those actors who have gained his entry into the mainstream films on the basis of his online popularity.

A stand-up comedian known for his comic reels, Deedar was in the city after spending time abroad for shooting the movies. Gill said, “I am blessed to have been recognised by the film makers as not many social media influencers get to be a part of the film industry.”

Two of his movies — Oye Makhna and Kulche Cholae — were released in November last year. His upcoming movies ‘Mitra Da Naam Chalda’ and ‘Anni Dea Mazak Aa’ are scheduled to be released on March 8 and April 7, respectively.

In an interaction with Amritsar Tribune, Deedar shared that social media platforms were a big help for the new actors, singers and artistes. “Initially I used to perform in college and school. Gradually I made it to a laughter show organised by a private TV channel where I was adjudged first runner-up.”

A native of Wadali village, Deedar has risen from humble background with his hard work and talent.