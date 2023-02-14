Stand-up comedian Deedar Gill makes it big in movies

Amritsar, February 13
Local lad Deedar Gill has made it to Punjabi film industry, as two of his movies are slated to hit the screens in March and April this year. Deedar is one of those actors who have gained his entry into the mainstream films on the basis of his online popularity.
A stand-up comedian known for his comic reels, Deedar was in the city after spending time abroad for shooting the movies. Gill said, “I am blessed to have been recognised by the film makers as not many social media influencers get to be a part of the film industry.”
Two of his movies — Oye Makhna and Kulche Cholae — were released in November last year. His upcoming movies ‘Mitra Da Naam Chalda’ and ‘Anni Dea Mazak Aa’ are scheduled to be released on March 8 and April 7, respectively.
In an interaction with Amritsar Tribune, Deedar shared that social media platforms were a big help for the new actors, singers and artistes. “Initially I used to perform in college and school. Gradually I made it to a laughter show organised by a private TV channel where I was adjudged first runner-up.”
A native of Wadali village, Deedar has risen from humble background with his hard work and talent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...